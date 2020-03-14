Power restored after central Fresno garage fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Power has been restored to parts of a central Fresno neighborhood, after a garage fire knocked out power for several hours.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on East Tyler Avenue and Augusta Street.

Fire crews arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of a detached garage. They were able to put out the fire before it spread to nearby homes. Flames reached nearby power lines, posing a challenge to firefighters.

Fresno Fire captain Koby Johns says, "Whenever there are power lines down it poses a special threat to our firefighters. We quickly identified the downed lines. They were arching in the back they put up quite a display. They were popping. We were able to alert everyone coming."

The garage was destroyed as well as the cars inside. Thankfully no one was injured in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation but crews say it appears to be accidental.
