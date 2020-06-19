power outage

Driver crashes into utility pole, causing power outage in central Fresno

A driver crashed into a utility pole in central Fresno and left around 4,000 people without power Friday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver crashed into a utility pole in central Fresno and left around 4,000 people without power early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:30 am at Cedar and Olive Avenues.

Power was knocked out along Olive Avenue from Highway 41 to Cedar. Traffic lights were also dark.

PG&E crews were working on the broken transformer for several hours. Currently, around 116 people still have no power, and the utility company estimates all power will be restored around 12 pm.

It's unclear if there were any injuries or what caused the driver to lose control of the car.
