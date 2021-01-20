FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 2,500 customers are without power in northwest Fresno due to a crash.
PG&E officials say a car crashed into a power pole near Carnegie and Golden State around 12:15 pm Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple transformer units were blown out because of the crash, which caused explosion sounds in the Fig Garden Loop area.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.
PG&E says power is expected to be restored around 8 pm but could return sooner.
For more information, visit the PG&E Outage Map.
Over 2,500 customers without power in northwest Fresno
POWER OUTAGE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News