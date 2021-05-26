power outage

Power restored to thousands of customers in west central Fresno, PG&E says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: PG&E says power has been restored to thousands of customers after an outage in west central Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of PG&E customers lost power in west central Fresno on Wednesday morning.

The utility company's website reported the outage shortly after 7:00 am.

Approximately 3,500 customers were without power between Brawley and West Avenues as far north as Ashlan and down to McKinley, near the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the outage.

PG&E said crews were working to restore power and expected electricity to be back on by 10:15 am.

