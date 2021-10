FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some residents in southeast Fresno have been without electricity for hours after a truck crashed into a power pole.Power went out from Jensen and Temperance Avenues to Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue before 5:30 pm on Wednesday.The crash also sparked a small fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze.Pacific Gas and Electric crews spent overnight hours restoring power to customers in the area. Approximately 116 residents are still without electricity.The utility company said it hopes to restore power to those customers by 10 am.