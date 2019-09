FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power outage in Parlier has left more than 1,900 customers without power, according to Parlier Police.PG&E reports the outage occurred shortly before 5 p.m., affecting Parlier and areas to the east and north.Parlier Police said the traffic signal at the intersection of Parlier and Madsen Avenues also lost power. They're reminding drivers to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until power is restored.PG&E has not determined the cause of the outage at this time. The estimated time of restoration is set for 8 p.m.For more information on this outage, click here