More than 1,000 lose power in north Fresno, PG&E says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 1,000 PG&E customers are without power in north Fresno, the utility company reported Friday morning.

It happened at around 6:10 a.m.

The outage is affecting homes along Nees Avenues between Palm and Willow.

The cause of the outage is unknown, but crews are investigating.

The estimated time of restoration is unknown.

