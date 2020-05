Thousands lose power in Reedley, PG&E crews searching for outage cause

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 2,800 PG&E customers are without power in Reedley, according to the utility company's website.The outage was reported around 6:30 a.m.Officials say they believe an equipment issue might have caused the outage. PG&E crews are working to restore power.They estimate power will be restored around 9:45 a.m.For more information on this outage, click here