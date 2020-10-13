Society

Energy regulators explain issues leading to forced California energy outages

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- During rotating power outages on August 14 and 15, more than 800,000 homes had their lights shut off.

The head of California's Public Utilities Commission blamed the energy shortage partly on "climate change-induced extreme heat."

"What we experienced was a 1 in 35 years heat storm that not only impacted California, but the entire western United States," says CPUC President Marybel Batjer. "Temperatures were 10-25 degrees above normal."

During a hearing of the state Utilities and Energy Committee, the PUC, the Independent System Operator and Energy Commission responded to an analysis that showed preventable missteps led to the outages.

"The report is short on suggestions about how we get new energy on the grid," says Assemblyman Jim Patterson. "It is full of euphemisms that are basically excuses."

The report indicated the state didn't store enough power for the evening hours when renewable sources like solar go off-line.

But the head of the California Energy Commission expected a 10 fold increase in energy storage next year.

"We have 79 jurisdictional power plants representing 28 gigawatts and there are some efficiency improvements to be found from the existing fleet," says David Hothschild.

The Energy Commission and PUC said they were working on a reliability assessment plan to ensure such a shortage doesn't happen again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaenergypower outage
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
Recently re-opened Fresno Co. businesses could be forced to close again
Families call for justice after woman, teen killed in separate Fresno shootings
84-year-old man shot and killed in Fresno County
More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes
Suspect opens fire on couple driving in central Fresno
Man dies after alleged DUI driver crashes car into Lemoore home
Show More
CA suggests outdoor gatherings with people from 3 households or less
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Family mourning loss of 47-year-old father shot and killed in Fresno
New electric ridesharing program rolls out in Fresno County
Merced City School District welcomes back special education students
More TOP STORIES News