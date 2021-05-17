Woman crashes into power pole in Clovis, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman crashes into power pole in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is back at home recovering after crashing her car into a power pole Sunday morning in Clovis.

Officials responded to the crash around 11 am near the intersection of Bullard and DeWolf.

They say the woman suffered a medical emergency, causing her to swerve and crash into the pole.

The transformer sitting on top of the pole caught fire and it quickly spread to a nearby field.

Fire crews were able to work fast and contain the fire before it could damage any structures.

It still burned about three acres of grass. The driver is expected to be okay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cloviscar crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News