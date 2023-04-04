High winds knock down multiple utility poles on busy Fresno County road, CHP says

A busy Fresno County road just west of Easton is closed due to downed utility lines.

It's believed about six poles went down along Lincoln Ave. Southbound Marks is also closed from Lincoln due to the damage repair.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A busy Fresno County road just west of Easton is closed due to downed utility lines.

They were first reported just before 1 am Tuesday on Lincoln between Hughes and Marks.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of a blue Subaru swerved to avoid a pole down on Lincoln but ended up running into a second downed pole.

Officers say the poles and their lines toppled in the wind.

It's believed about six poles went down along Lincoln Avenue.

Southbound Marks is also closed from Lincoln due to the damage repair.

No one was hurt.