Power restored after PG&E outage left thousands in the dark in Madera

This map from PG&E shows the approximate area in Madera that was without power during the outage.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of families woke up in the dark in Madera County on Thursday morning.

Pacific Gas and Electric says that as of 7:00am, power was largely restored, but earlier in the morning as many as 2,455 customers were without power.



At this time, PG&E says they do not know the cause of the outage and there is no estimated time that power will be restored.



This is a developing story.
