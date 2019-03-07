Power restored after PG&E outage left thousands in the dark in Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of families woke up in the dark in Madera County on Thursday morning.
Pacific Gas and Electric says that as of 7:00am, power was largely restored, but earlier in the morning as many as 2,455 customers were without power.
At this time, PG&E says they do not know the cause of the outage and there is no estimated time that power will be restored.
This is a developing story.
