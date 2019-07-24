Power restored to more than 14,000 customers in Madera County foothills

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Power has been restored to more than 14,000 customers but 2,000 still remain without electricity according to Pacific Gas and Electric's website.
At the height of the outage, nearly 17,000 people were without power from Coarsegold to Bass Lake to Oakhurst.
As of right now more than 2,000 customers in the Ahwahnee area are still without power.
A PG&E spokesperson says crews located a car that crashed into a power pole on one section of the line that experienced an outage earlier, however, that cause has not been determined.
