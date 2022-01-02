Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners in Saturday night's drawing

No one took home the growing Powerball jackpot after Saturday night's drawing.The estimated jackpot is now more than $520 million with a cash value of $317 million.The Powerball jackpot has not been won since a lottery player in California claimed the nearly $700 million prize in October.Saturday night's winning numbers were: 6-12-39-48-50-7At least four tickets claimed a combined $5 million in prize money.The next drawing is set for Monday night.$244 million is also up for grabs in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.