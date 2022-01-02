powerball

Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners in Saturday night's drawing

The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs!
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners in Saturday night's drawing

No one took home the growing Powerball jackpot after Saturday night's drawing.

The estimated jackpot is now more than $520 million with a cash value of $317 million.

The Powerball jackpot has not been won since a lottery player in California claimed the nearly $700 million prize in October.

Saturday night's winning numbers were: 6-12-39-48-50-7

At least four tickets claimed a combined $5 million in prize money.

The next drawing is set for Monday night.

$244 million is also up for grabs in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepowerballlottery
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWERBALL
No big winner in Powerball drawing, jackpot grows to $483M
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $441M
No Christmas Day Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $416 million
TOP STORIES
UPDATE: Fresno police shoot wanted suspect accused of stabbing K9
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
2 Clovis men killed in separate crashes in Fresno County
Fresno police 'disengage' after 8-hour long standoff with suspect
California's new composting law in effect
Crews battle fire in central Fresno home, residents safe
Valley native Jalen Green gives his own shoe to excited fan in stands
Show More
Passengers at Fresno airport frustrated by flight delays, cancelations
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter suspended for COVID claims
Meet the Central Valley's New Year babies
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
2 hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News