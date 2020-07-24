powerball

Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise

The promise came to fruition after 1 friend bought the winning ticket for a $22M Powerball jackpot
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin man will share his millions in lottery winnings with a longtime friend because of a promise they made to each other nearly three decades ago.

Friends Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney shook hands in 1992 and promised that if either one of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the money.

That promise came to fruition last month when Cook bought the winning ticket for a $22 million jackpot at Synergy Coop in Menomonie.

When Cook called to give his friend the good news, Feeney couldn't quite believe it.

"He called me, and I said, 'are you jerking my bobber?'" said Feeney, an avid fisherman.

EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



Cook retired after hitting the jackpot while Feeney was already retired. Neither has any extravagant plans for the winnings but are looking forward to enjoying more family time.

"We can pursue what we feel comfortable with. I can't think of a better way to retire," Cook said. The pair said they're looking forward to some traveling.

The men chose the cash option of about $16.7 million, leaving each with nearly $5.7 million after taxes are paid.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in about 292 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinpowerballfeel good
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POWERBALL
Powerball, Mega Millions change jackpots due to COVID-19
Malfunction delays Powerball drawing
California lottery didn't give $36M to schools, auditor says
Powerball Results: 1 ticket hits $394M jackpot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of toddler believed to be Thaddeus Sran found in Madera County, police say
Man found shot to death inside trailer in Tulare County
Fresno gym stays open in defiance of Newsom order
Central California coronavirus cases
Visalia officer charged for alleged sex crimes at Elks Lodge
You can now access 97% of the DMV's services online
Valley Children's Hospital warns of dangerous COVID-19 complications in kids
Show More
13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Fresno apartment, police say
GOP pushes unveiling of COVID-19 rescue package to 'next week'
Clovis Unified details virtual learning plan for students this fall
Authorities investigating woman's 'suspicious death' in Visalia
Jeep overturns after crash involving FAX bus in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News