Business

More money to come for businesses struggling during pandemic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The gym is empty at V-Force Elite Gymnastics in Madera County as it closed during this latest shutdown.

However, word of the payroll protection program rolling out again was great news.

"We already applied the minute it opened, so we're praying we get it," says Co-Owner Megan Hergenroether.

Megan and her sister own the massive gym, which has sat empty or at less than full capacity during much of the year.

We spoke with the Fresno Director of the Small Business Administration about round two of the PPP.

"Under the paycheck protection program, businesses who received funding the first time can actually apply for and receive additional PPP funding," says Dawn Golik. "As well as businesses who did not receive it under the first round are also eligible to apply."

The hospitality and food industries can actually get more money in round two. People can apply online.

"You're going to be able to need to demonstrate that you had a reduction in revenue," Golik said. "You're going to need to have your financial information together for your bank or lender. So just like under PPP round one, there is help available."

While the gymnastics studio waits for funding, they're also getting creative.

"We're hosting a virtual auction and that's going to help with our operating costs as well," Megan said.

The sisters have been operating their business for 10 years and say it's been a humbling experience.

The PPP opens this week. The second round authorizes up to $284 billion toward job retention and expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmadera countybusinesssmall businesscoronavirus california
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
1 killed in crash on Highway 180 in Fresno County
1 shot, 2 in custody after shooting in downtown Fresno
Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigns earlier than planned
Tulare Co. authorities investigate first three homicides of 2021
UC system plans to offer mostly in-person classes for fall 2021
New Fresno police chief Paco Balderrama sworn in Monday
Show More
Six inmates escape from Merced County Jail
Newsom explains how CA is trying to speed up vaccinations
FUSD students get creative in the kitchen for cultural cooking challenge
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Driver crashes into Bitwise 41 building in downtown Fresno
More TOP STORIES News