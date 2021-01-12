More money to come for businesses struggling during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The gym is empty at V-Force Elite Gymnastics in Madera County as it closed during this latest shutdown.However, word of the payroll protection program rolling out again was great news."We already applied the minute it opened, so we're praying we get it," says Co-Owner Megan Hergenroether.Megan and her sister own the massive gym, which has sat empty or at less than full capacity during much of the year.We spoke with the Fresno Director of the Small Business Administration about round two of the PPP."Under the paycheck protection program, businesses who received funding the first time can actually apply for and receive additional PPP funding," says Dawn Golik. "As well as businesses who did not receive it under the first round are also eligible to apply."The hospitality and food industries can actually get more money in round two. People can apply online."You're going to be able to need to demonstrate that you had a reduction in revenue," Golik said. "You're going to need to have your financial information together for your bank or lender. So just like under PPP round one, there is help available."While the gymnastics studio waits for funding, they're also getting creative."We're hosting a virtual auction and that's going to help with our operating costs as well," Megan said.The sisters have been operating their business for 10 years and say it's been a humbling experience.The PPP opens this week. The second round authorizes up to $284 billion toward job retention and expenses.