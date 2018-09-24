COURT

Pre-hearing to determine if serial shooter is mentally fit for trial

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A judge will hear arguments later today to help determine if Kori Muhammad, the man charged in last year's deadly Fresno shooting spree, will be mentally fit to stand trial.

Muhammad is scheduled to be back in court later Monday afternoon. The pre-hearing will center on discussions about Muhammad's insanity related claims.

He has been questioned and analyzed by three doctors, two are court-appointed psychiatrists.

In June a hearing to review the most recent doctor's report was scheduled, but the report was not yet available.

Muhammad has admitted to killing three men in front of Catholic Charities in April of 2017 and a security guard at a motel a few days earlier.

Two attorneys will represent him. A second one was appointed because the district attorney's office will seek the death penalty.
