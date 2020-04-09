Coronavirus

Expectant mothers using virtual visits with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic

By
At 21 weeks, Melissa D'oyley is taking CDC recommendations to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This may be her third pregnancy, but it's the first where she's trying telemedicine for her O-B visits.

"My only concern was if the visits would be as thorough, but he's serious," D'oyley said. "I'm speaking about a provider that's fantastic."

D'oyley and her husband balance raising two children with busy work schedules, so she says convenience and the comfort of being in your own home were the biggest selling points.

"It was super easy, and I was in my bathrobe and I had my coffee," D'oyley said. "I don't feel any major differences. I think technology has just been pretty fantastic."

Dr. Stewart Mason approached her about telemedicine weeks prior to the coronavirus outbreak as something he planned to roll out because of its success.

"A phone call is one thing, but actually looking your patient in the eye, looking your doctor in the eye, still keeps that context, still keeps that believability," Dr. Mason said. "That trust is maintained."

Now telemedicine is aiding in limiting the number of people in and out of the practice, reducing the potential to exposure to COVID-19.

More moms are hopping on board.

"It lets people be more efficient with their time and still brings them quality care that they'd get when they come into the office," Dr. Mason said.

The benefits go beyond convenience and social distancing.

"This is changing how women can access their doctors and providers," says Dr. Adanna Ikedilo.

Expectant mothers take home a doppler that monitors the fetal heart rate and cuffs that take mom's blood pressure.

Dr. Ikedilo says it empowers patients to advocate for themselves and their child.

"They're able to listen to their baby when they have concern about movements and have that control to know that they're baby is okay," Dr. Ikedilo said.

Providers can be reached through email and text messages outside of their scheduled televisits, making response times faster.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiacoronaviruspregnancycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakpregnant womancovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News