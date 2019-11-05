Pregnant wife shoots home invasion suspects with AR-15

LITHIA, Florida -- A man is crediting his pregnant wife for saving his life during a violent home invasion.

Jeremy King said two armed men entered their home last week, grabbed their 11-year-old, pointed their guns and demanded money.

King says one of the men was beating him with a gun, while the other started shooting. During that time, King's wife grabbed an AR-15 and shot at the suspects.

"When he came toward the back door, in her line of sight, she clipped him," King told Bay News 9. "He made it from my back door, roughly 200 feet in front before the AR did its thing."

Police say one of the suspects was found dead in a ditch, while the other remains on the run.
