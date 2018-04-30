Pregnant woman dies, toddler hospitalized with major injuries after suspected DUI crash near Strathmore

A pregnant mother and father are dead while their one-year-old little boy remains in critical condition after an alleged DUI crash.The crash happened just before three 3 p.m. on Sunday in Strathmore at Avenue 196 near Road 216.According to CHP officers, the suspected DUI driver was trying to pass another vehicle, crossed a solid double yellow line and drove into oncoming traffic. The family traveling in that opposite direction tried to swerve out of the way, but the alleged DUI driver did the same crashing into the family of three."It's just a tragedy. I have a family myself. it just hurts inside and out and to think that the 22-year-old female was also 6 to 7 months pregnant-- that's just another tragedy in itself," said Officer Marc Williams, California Highway Patrol.The toddler suffered major injuries. He was taken Kaweah Delta Medical Center.The 24-year-old alleged DUI driver was also killed in the crash. Investigators say family members of the suspect said he had been drinking prior to the crash. Investigators say they also found an open alcohol container in the vehicle.