Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister, third quake in three days

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck south of Hollister Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake hit just north of Pinnacles National Park at 7:54 a.m.
As of right now, there are no reports of injuries or damages.
This is the third day in a row an earthquake has hit that area.
