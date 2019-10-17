earthquake

Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister, third quake in three days

A preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck south of Hollister Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck south of Hollister Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit just north of Pinnacles National Park at 7:54 a.m.

As of right now, there are no reports of injuries or damages.

This is the third day in a row an earthquake has hit that area.
