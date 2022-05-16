Politics

President Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs

EMBED <>More Videos

President Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs

WASHINGTON -- The Biden Administration announced a plan to ease the burden of housing costs. The administration said the goal is to close the housing supply gap over time.

Some of the things the plan is designed to accomplish include closing America's housing supply shortfall in five years.

The plan could create and preserve hundreds of thousands of affordable housing units in the next three years.

By the end of 2022, the Biden Administration would like to finish construction on the most new homes in any year since 2006.

For the full details of the housing supply action plan, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe bidenaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Madera police investigating city's second homicide of 2022
CHP: Driver killed in suspected DUI crash in Merced County
Man in critical condition after being rescued from Millerton Lake
Sheriff: 1 killed, 5 others wounded in shooting at SoCal church
Driver arrested after leading deputies on chase through Fresno
Buffalo, NY shooting suspect may have planned attack months before
Over 100 firefighters battling major brush wildfire in SoCal
Show More
Vietnam War vet finally gets to travel on Central Valley Honor Flight
CHP investigating deadly crash in Madera
McDonald's leaving Russia altogether amid Russia-Ukraine war
Woman killed in northwest Fresno hit-and-run identified
Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies
More TOP STORIES News