A Fresno elementary student has caught the attention of the President.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- President Biden posted a letter sent to him from a Fresno Elementary student on his Instagram page.

The student expressed thanks to the president for passing the Respect for Marriage Act and the Child Tax Credit during the pandemic.

President Biden went on to say it's his "job to build a better future for you and your classmates."

