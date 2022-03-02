Valley congressmen react to President Biden's State of the Union Address

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Leaders on both sides of the aisle wore blue and yellow, showing solidarity with the country of Ukraine as it's under attack.President Biden pledging to come down hard on Russia and Putin.Republican Congressman tom McClintock says the bipartisan support for Ukraine is unwavering but both sides don't agree on the impact on energy here in America."To provide whatever aid the Ukrainians need to continue their fighter and to do whatever we can to cripple Russia's finances, but we have got to restore American energy independence," he said.Fresno Congressman Jim Costa says Biden was able to unify the chamber by backing investment in law enforcement."Focusing on the fact that we need to fund our police, not defund it," he said.The president's speech acknowledged the grip that opioid drugs has on much of the country, including the Central Valley."Stop the flow of illicit drugs by working with state and local law enforcement to go after traffickers," President Biden said during his address.Representative McClintock says it's a problem that can be attributed to weak immigration policies."He has opened our border," he said. "Fentanyl is flooding across those open borders and now he wants to stop. A little late but perhaps better late than never."Congressman David Valadao says he would have liked to hear the president mention the water crisis for California growers that's had an impact on consumers nationwide."There are thousands of acres in the Central Valley that are struggling and all we need it, water," he said. "And if you would be more helpful in the water-front, obviously, that would make a huge difference and that would help lower the cost of food."On the COVID-front, Biden announced that people will be able to order another round of free rapid tests from the government and announced that the administration is launching an initiative to provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to those who test positive for the virus.