President Donald Trump

Woman accused of sending ricin letter addressed to Pres. Trump at White House arrested, AP sources

WASHINGTON -- A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.

That's according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday.

RELATED: Officials flag envelope containing poisonous ricin addressed to Pres. Trump: Sources

The officials say the woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said the letter appeared to have originated in Canada.

Officials say it was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

The video in the media player above is from Saturday, Sept. 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington dcfbiu.s. & worldsuspicious objectpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
2 GOP senators say don't fill Supreme Court vacancy now
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
Pres. Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 278,368 acres burned with 25% containment
28-year-old armed suspect shot by police in east central Fresno identified
Man crashes on Highway 99 after being shot, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
Chief Medical Officer for United Health Centers passes away from COVID-19 complications
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno while standing outside
Creek Fire: Marines, sailors arrive to assist with fire fight
Fresno Co. school districts can now apply for reopening waiver
Show More
Clovis East grad Bryson DeChambeau wins U.S. Open
SQF Complex Fire: 135,802 acres burned, 14% contained
Undercover police investigation leads to sex trafficking arrest in Merced
Clovis police surround home during search for wanted Tulare County man
How to help SQF Complex Fires evacuees
More TOP STORIES News