CALIFORNIA

President Trump's star on Walk of Fame vandalized with pickax

President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been damaged by a vandal with a pickaxe. (KFSN)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. --
A vandalism suspect turned himself in after he allegedly used a pickax to destroy President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to witnesses, a man removed the pickax from a guitar case about 3 a.m. and began swinging it at the star on Hollywood Boulevard, leaving chunks of concrete strewn across the sidewalk.

The suspect surrendered to Beverly Hills police at about 4:30 a.m., the LAPD said. His identity was not disclosed.

In November 2016, days before the presidential election, Trump's star was similarly vandalized by a man dressed as a construction worker who used a sledgehammer and pickax.
