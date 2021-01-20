@POTUS Twitter account transferred to Joe Biden, but without followers

WASHINGTON -- Institutional White House Twitter accounts have now been transitioned from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.The Trump administration Twitter accounts are now publicly archived and include: @POTUS45, @WhiteHouse45, @VP45, @PressSec45, @FLOTUS45 and @SecondLady45.Accounts for the White House, President, Vice President, First Lady and White House Press Secretary have now inherited their new institutional usernames:@Transition46 has become @WhiteHouse@PresElectBiden has become @POTUS@SenKamalaHarris has become @VP@FLOTUSBiden has become @FLOTUS@PressSecPsaki has become @PressSecA new account, @SecondGentleman, is also live.The outgoing president's personal account, @realDonaldTrump, has already been banned for life. While it's been extensively archived by other platforms and researchers, it has vanished from Twitter itself. That alone has raised criticisms from academics and others who believe it should also be part of the public record, easily searchable and accessible to anyone.These institutional accounts don't belong any particular individual, rather they're reserved for official government use by those in the current administration. But despite the transition, followers do not carry over.That's unlike the previous Twitter transition, when then-President Barack Obama's official accounts were transferred to President Donald Trump with followers intact. This time, these accounts are losing tens of millions of followers at Twitter's dictate.People dropped by these accounts, in addition to those who follow "relevant Biden and Harris accounts" have received notifications that they can follow them.Biden's digital director, Rob Flaherty, tweeted last week that the follower reset is "Absolutely, profoundly insufficient."In Twitter's view, the reset gives users the choice on whether or not to follow the new accounts.Facebook, meanwhile, is sticking to its previous policy of "duplicating" all 11 million followers of the official White House Facebook and Instagram accounts to the new administration. Trump's POTUS and related accounts, meanwhile, will be archived -- and Biden will get a new one.