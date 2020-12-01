community

Visalia assisted living facility asking for holiday letters from community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The staff at an assisted living center in Visalia hopes the community can send some holiday cheer to its residents.

Prestige Care on Caldwell Avenue is asking the public to mail or drop off notes, cards or pieces of artwork to their residents.

The center said it's all part of an effort to bring a little extra joy to residents during the holiday season amid COVID-19 precautions.

You can send your greeting to Prestige Assisted Living at 3120 West Caldwell Avenue in Visalia.

If you are planning to drop off letters, you'll need to call the facility first at 559-735-0828. All items will be sanitized before they are given to the residents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvisaliachristmas giftholidayseniorschristmascommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Action News Morning Update
Celebration of life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. goes virtual in Fresno
Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
Efforts to clean up Fresno's Chinatown area continue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News