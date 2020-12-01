Visalia assisted living facility asking for holiday letters from community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The staff at an assisted living center in Visalia hopes the community can send some holiday cheer to its residents.Prestige Care on Caldwell Avenue is asking the public to mail or drop off notes, cards or pieces of artwork to their residents.The center said it's all part of an effort to bring a little extra joy to residents during the holiday season amid COVID-19 precautions.You can send your greeting to Prestige Assisted Living at 3120 West Caldwell Avenue in Visalia.If you are planning to drop off letters, you'll need to call the facility first at 559-735-0828. All items will be sanitized before they are given to the residents.