Health & Fitness

Valley doctor urging preventative healthcare visits amid pandemic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley doctor urging preventative healthcare visits amid pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Leafer Miller was diagnosed with diabetes a decade ago, but last year had to undergo surgery at Community Regional Medical Center.

Miller said in an interview provided by CRMC, he needed to have an ulcer removed from his right foot.

"To try to cut out what was infected, but it spread so much the next day, they let me know we're going to have to amputate your entire leg," he said. "So it was either that or die."

We spoke with Vascular Surgeon Dr. Sammy Siada, who operated on Miller.

It's a sad situation because Dr. Siada said Leafer's leg amputation could have been avoided.

"Him being young and otherwise energetic, his diabetes became a secondary priority because he didn't have access to healthcare and he couldn't afford healthcare even if he wanted it," he said.

Dr. Siada says once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it made it even more difficult for Leafer to access medical care.

Miller worked office jobs but says the lack of a steady income and high insurance costs kept him from effectively treating his diabetes.

"I was kind of stuck in the middle between yeah, I've got benefits and things like that but I really can't afford the high price of insulin as well, too," he said.

Dr. Siada says that type of scenario, unfortunately, is a common problem in minority communities around the Valley.

"There's a significant amount of health disparities, particularly racial and ethnic disparities," he said. "Hispanic and African-American patients tend to have higher poverty and higher unemployment."

Despite his health challenges, Leafer Miller is keeping an upbeat attitude about his future.

Dr. Siada says now is a good time for many people who have diabetes, who have heart or other health issues, to see their doctor for check-ups they had put off in the past, especially if they are already vaccinated against COVID.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
More TOP STORIES News