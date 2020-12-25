Man dies after being shot multiple times during Fresno Christmas Eve party

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the gunman who killed a man at a party in central Fresno.

It happened after midnight on a cul-de-sac at Price and Peralta.

Police say the shooting happened during some kind of party.

The party-goers fled once the shots started ringing out.

Officers arrived to find a man in his early twenties on the ground with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there are extensive shell casings at the scene and that it appears the victim was struck multiple times in the upper body.

Police are looking to speak with the homeowner.

They are also asking for witnesses to come forward and are looking for any video from around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.

This is the 71st murder of the year in Fresno.
