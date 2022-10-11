6th annual Pride Visalia festival comes to Valley Strong Stadium

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The South Valley came together for a celebration at the sixth annual Pride Visalia festival.

The event was held at Valley Strong Stadium, the home stadium of the Visalia Rawhide.

There were games for people to play, food trucks, music and dancing.

This is the first year the event had a performance stage.

Deja Skye from RuPaul's Drag Race was the special guest.

ABC30 also had a booth at the event.

Organizers from The Source LGBT+ Center say this is a way to bring people together.

"It's so important to be visible for our community, especially for our young folks who struggle with coming out," said Brian Poth, the group's Executive Director. "It's so important to be out and visible. It's so wonderful to see, I mean half the people who are here are allies, right? They're not even LGBT."

The Source LGBT+ Center is hosting several other events this month including a Halloween bash.

You can find more information about each by heading to TheSourceLGBT.org