Principal accused of molesting second graders out on bail

A longtime Mendota Unified educator accused of molesting second graders is out on bail and won't need to answer to charges until later this month.49-year-old Richard Garcia was arrested last week on four counts of inappropriately touching students.It was while he was working as a teacher at Washington Elementary.Four victims have come forward so far.They claim the crimes happened 4 to 6 years ago, when they were in Garcia's second grade class.He was most recently a principal in the district.He was originally scheduled in court for arraignment this morning but was able to post 10 percent of his nearly half-a-million dollar bail and was released.Garcia is now due back in court Oct. 22.