Shooting death of prized steer prompts investigation

SEALY, Texas -- The Austin County Sheriffs Office has opened an investigation into the shooting death of a competition steer.The teen who owns the animal was just days away from showing it at the Austin County Fair."It was hard," said Corey Barrett.He came outside Sunday morning to find his steer, Hawkeye on his side with a gunshot wound.Corey is a well-known and very decorated FFA exhibitor. He has competed since he was 8-years old."You put in so much time effort and money and that's my lifestyle. That's what I like doing. I never want to quit," Barrett told Eyewitness news.Authorities with the Austin County Sheriffs office say they are looking into the crime.