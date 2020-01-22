Man accused of stabbing boss to death because he was pro-Trump

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida -- A Florida man is accused of murdering his pro-Trump boss on a construction site where they worked on Monday.

WKMG reports that 28-year-old Mason Toney is in custody after allegedly stabbing his boss, 28-year-old William Knight, who was a big supporter of President Donald Trump.

Orange County deputies say they found Knight dead with a brand new American flag draped over the side of his body.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the murder appears to be related to a political dispute between the two men.

The preliminary report determined the murder weapon was a trowel, a common tool used for brick laying.

Police say there were a number of witnesses to the crime at a construction site.

The suspect left the scene in a white pick-up truck.

He was taken into custody after crashing it in a brief pursuit in Brevard County.

He is currently being held in Orange County without bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murderpoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News