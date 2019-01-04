CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Procession for fallen Newman Police Cpl. Ronil 'Ron' Singh underway

The body of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil 'Ron' Singh is being transported from Modesto to Newman where a viewing will take place.

NEWMAN, Calif. --
A procession will take place to honor the fallen Newman police officer who was gunned down during a traffic stop hours after Christmas Day.

Corporal Ronil Singh's body will travel from Modesto to Newman around 8:30 a.m. Then an Honor Guard Viewing will be held at the West Side Theater between 9 a.m. and noon.
RELATED: How to donate to family of fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh

The suspect, Paulo Virgen Mendoza, who was previously identified by an alias, was charged with murder Wednesday.

Four others are accused of aiding Virgen Mendoza while he was on the run will be back in court today. Their bail is set at $100,000 each.

Take a look at the latest stories, videos and updates on the shooting death of Corporal Ronil Singh.
