Procession honors CAL FIRE captain killed in car crash in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley fire community came together to honor CAL FIRE Captain Stacy Hamilton.Video share by ABC30 insider Lupe Mora showing firefighters parked along an overpass for the procession.It started in Merced and ended at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis.Hamilton died early Saturday morning when he veered off the road in Merced County and flipped his vehicle.The 49-year-old is survived by his wife and their two teenage sons.