More than 30 dry shampoo, conditioners recalled due to concerning levels of cancer-causing chemical

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.
Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless are included in the recall.
The Food and Drug Administration said, to date, Procter and Gamble has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.
The company said it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.
You can get specific information about the recall at FDA.gov.
Last month, P&G also voluntarily recalled 18 Old Spice and Secret aerosol antiperspirants products due to the same chemical.
The FDA said the products may have benzene, which is known to lead to blood cancers and other blood disorders.