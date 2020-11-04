vote 2020

Prop 21 fails, leaving California rent control rules unchanged, according to AP projections

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Proposition 21, a ballot measure that seeks to overhaul rent control in California has failed, according to Associated Press projections.

Prop 21 would have allowed local governments to put rent control in place for all kinds of housing, including single family homes, condos and townhomes.

There are two exceptions: if the home or building is newer (first occupied in the past 15 years) and if the landlord only owns up to two properties. Those properties would be exempt from rent control.

RELATED: Results for all the California propositions here

This proposition would have replaced the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995. Costa-Hawkins disallows cities from putting rent control on units built after 1995. This proposition would've changed that fixed-date restriction, and instead adopted a 15-year rolling minimum before rent control could be established.

Also under Costa-Hawkins, landlords can raise the rent as much as they want after a tenant moves out. Prop 21 would limit on how much they can raise the rent of a vacated unit to 15% over three years.

Costa-Hawkins also doesn't allow rent control on single-family homes, condos or townhouses -- another thing Prop 21 seeks to change.

Voters rejected a similar rent control measure, Proposition 10, in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniaelection resultsrental propertyvote 2020electionrenters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
MAP: California election results by county
Voters approve Prop. 22 rideshare measure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
2020 Central California election live results
2020 Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
Zip codes that donated big to the Trump, Biden campaigns
Law enforcement to monitor polling locations in Central CA
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
MAP: California election results by county
Show More
Congressional Dist. 16: Costa beats Cookingham
Mental health expert suggests ways to ease Election Day stress
Selma priest removed from church over photos and accusations
Measure A bond to improve Clovis Unified campuses holding lead
Measure D bond to provide funds for Central Unified upgrades holding lead
More TOP STORIES News