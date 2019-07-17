Prosecutors: Owner of Fresno car dealership beaten to death in Mexico

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Prosecutors in the Mexican resort town of San Jose del Cabo say they are investigating the death of Jose Arredondo, who was apparently beaten to death.

Arredondo is well known in the Central Valley as the owner of several car dealerships, including one in Fresno.

Baja California Sur state prosecutors said Tuesday they were called to a condominium after someone reported a dead body. Officials with the prosecutor's office said the body, "Showed signs of blunt force trauma."

Arredondo owned Family Motors Auto Group in Bakersfield and Fresno Buick GMC, according to the Better Business Bureau.

John Pitre, Chief Operations Officer of Motor City Buick GMC and Motor City Lexus told KERO-TV he received an email informing him and other dealerships of Arredondo's death.

"His family reached out to us and told us what happened. He was in Cabo San Lucas on both business and pleasure," Pitre said. "He had both a home and some business dealings down there. I don't know the exact circumstances of what happened. Unfortunately, something tragic happened to him last night."

Arredondo was 58-years-old and was born in Mexico City, but was a U.S. citizen.

The U.S. State Department has confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in Cabo San Lucas.

In a statement, the State Department said, "We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death."


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
