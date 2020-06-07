George Floyd

Protests held around the South Valley amid George Floyd's death

By Christina Lopez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Outside the steps of the Hanford Civic Auditorium, young people from across the South Valley kneeling in support of black lives everywhere.

The scene is all too familiar for sisters Daina and Dorriane Martin of Hanford, who took part in another Black Lives Matter protest back in 2016.

"It's been happening more and more so people are becoming aware, and this is what the result is," Daina said.

Dorriane says she's tired of seeing videos of members of the black community being mistreated.

"We've gone through 400 years of oppression," she said. "It's like, it's 2020. Can we stop now?"

Saturday's protest was led by young people and drew a crowd from across Central California.

"We've grown up with seeing a lot of the police brutality within our generation, and I think it's important for us to finally speak out and show it to the older generations, the younger generations what we stand for," says Jheniffer Talaveira.

"Instead of putting bombs, instead of looting, instead of rioting, you take action in this type of way," says Dr. Crysyal Jackson with the NAACP Kings and Tulare Counties.

In Visalia, young people marched along Caldwell Avenue and Mooney Boulevard. Local organizers like Jordan Ragsdale hope this movement goes beyond the current moment in history.

"After this, we're going to keep fighting, keep signing the petitions, you know, support black-owned businesses, support your black peers, support the black people in your workplace," Ragsdale said. "It goes way further than your protest and your sign."

Satruday's protests in the South Valley were peaceful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvisaliavisaliaprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
George Floyd remembered, honored at NC service
BBQ restaurant owner's shooting raises questions on police tactics
Protesters pour into DC for city's largest demonstration yet
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera County Sheriff's Deputy fired after using racial slur on social media
Central California coronavirus cases
Hundreds gather in northeast Fresno to voice concerns about police brutality
Man and woman injured in central Fresno shooting
Protest held at Avenal State Prison after COVID-19 outbreak inside facility
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
George Floyd remembered, honored at NC service
Show More
2 men killed, woman injured in shooting outside central Fresno gas station
Visalia couple accused of baiting, beating thieves cleared of criminal wrongdoing
Merced County Library holding book giveaway
San Joaquin man arrested for downloading, sharing child rape videos
Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park at Lake McSwain opens for season
More TOP STORIES News