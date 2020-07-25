Society

Worship rally held in Sanger after Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent shutdown order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A worship rally took place in Sanger Saturday afternoon after Gov. Gavin Newsom recently ordered businesses to once again shut down indoor operations, including church services, ordering them to occur outdoors.

Bryan Price, Associate Pastor at Upper Room Church in Sanger, said over 50 churches were involved in the worship rally

"This goal is to show that as Christians, we are going to stand up and fight for our beliefs," Price said.

About 200 people were at the worship rally in Sanger, and another is set to take place at City Hall in Downtown Fresno Saturday night.

Pastor Jim Franklin with Cornerstone Church in Downtown Fresno has held indoor services even after Gov. Newsom's order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysangergavin newsomprotestchurch
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents arrested for murder of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, police say
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
2 arrested for deadly Madera County crash
New Hobby Lobby opens in northwest Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
State withholds funding from Atwater, Coalinga for defying public health orders
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crashing into Fresno County canal
Show More
72-year-old inmate who murdered his roommate to be transferred to Valley nursing home
New Clovis homeowner loses house before moving in after fire
Drive-by shooting hits east central Fresno home, no injuries reported
Fresno gym stays open in defiance of Newsom order
Deputies arrest 34-year-old for killing man near Kingsburg
More TOP STORIES News