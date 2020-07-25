Worship rally held in Sanger after Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent shutdown order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A worship rally took place in Sanger Saturday afternoon after Gov. Gavin Newsom recently ordered businesses to once again shut down indoor operations, including church services, ordering them to occur outdoors.Bryan Price, Associate Pastor at Upper Room Church in Sanger, said over 50 churches were involved in the worship rally"This goal is to show that as Christians, we are going to stand up and fight for our beliefs," Price said.About 200 people were at the worship rally in Sanger, and another is set to take place at City Hall in Downtown Fresno Saturday night.Pastor Jim Franklin with Cornerstone Church in Downtown Fresno has held indoor services even after Gov. Newsom's order.