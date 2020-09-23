race in america

Protesters take to streets of Louisville, Kentucky, after indictment in Breonna Taylor case

Police have detained some people during protests in downtown Louisville in response to a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death.

The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.
SEE ALSO: Breonna Taylor announcement: Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in her death

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in her home.

After the decision Wednesday, protesters in Injustice Square chanted, "No justice, no peace!" and began marching through the streets. Some sat quietly and wept.

Police later cordoned off a street with yellow tape, telling protesters to move back. Officers in protective gear could be seen detaining and handcuffing some of the protesters.

SEE ALSO: A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckycelebrityfatal shootinggrand jurypolice shootingu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Protesters speak out after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
Police chief urges Fresno officers not to lose faith in community
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 289,695 acres burned with 34% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 144,826 acres burned, 35% contained
Man shot, fiancé killed on way home from Fresno County Jail
100 Mexican firefighters coming to help fight SQF Complex Fires
Arrest investigation complete, but release delayed citing community 'emotions'
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles dies from cancer
Creek Fire: Burn victims now facing long road to recovery
Show More
Newsom announces plan to phase out all new gas-powered cars
Man killed, woman injured in southwest Fresno shooting, police say
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
Creek Fire: Classrooms being used as command posts for firefighters
Fresno State returning to football? Athletic conference to vote Thursday night
More TOP STORIES News