Protests erupt in Sacramento after report shows police shot unarmed man 8 times, 6 times in the back

Hundreds of people are marching through the streets of Sacramento. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of people are marching through the streets of Sacramento.

Protest leaders with the "Black Lives Matter Movement" say this a direct response to private autopsy results released today on Stephon Clark.

The report claims Clark was facing the house, and not the police officers when he was shot at least six times earlier this month.

The independent autopsy does not line up with what police say happened in the backyard of Clark's grandparents'.

The officers say they believed Clark was pointing a gun at them, when they confronted him on March 18th.

Investigators only found a cell phone.
