Walmart, Target, CVS, Apple closing stores in some locations over George Floyd protests

Target, CVS, Apple and Walmart all temporarily closed their stores in certain locations because of the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Minneapolis-based Target closed or shortened hours at more than 200 of its stores over the weekend, but it says most would reopen by today. Six will remain closed for an extended period after sustaining damage from protests. CVS has closed stores in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Apple and Walmart also closed some locations but wouldn't say how many. Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin his neck down for several minutes.

Target says employees at stores that are closed will be paid for up to 14 days, including premiums they are earning due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will also be able to work at Target locations that remain open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
protestcvsgeorge floydapplewalmarttarget
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for 10-15 suspects after Clovis Target burglarized
Thousands march through downtown Fresno for George Floyd protest
Central California coronavirus cases
COVID-19 outbreak spreads in Avenal State Prison, over 300 more inmates test positive since Thursday
Target in Fresno's River Park being shut down early, heavy police presence in area
Man killed after train hits car in Fresno County
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
Show More
Video shows Jeep hitting protester at Visalia march over death of George Floyd
George Floyd protests in Fresno: Hundreds gather for demonstrations across city
Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett passes away at 86
Three protesters arrested in connection to vandalism of Fresno tire shop
National Guard deployed to LA amid violent protests
More TOP STORIES News