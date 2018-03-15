Public figures react to FIU bridge collapse

(AP/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI --
A bridge collapse at Florida International University has left several people dead and several more injured, according to authorities. Many politicians and other notable figures have taken to social media to share their condolences with the victims and their families.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
floridabridgecollapsebuzzworthyu.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News