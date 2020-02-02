Madera County officials searching for man who stole antique water pump

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Officials are searching for Robert Hagen.

They believe he is the suspect who stole an antique water pump from the Coarsegold Historical Museum.

Authorities say surveillance video shows Hagen walking on the museum's property and, at one point, touching the pump.

The pump was recovered after Hagen sold it to an antique dealer in Coarsegold.

The store bought the pump but called authorities when they heard it was stolen.

The museum is set to retrieve the pump sometime next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countytheft
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News