Someone keeps throwing pumpkins from a bridge in Indiana, causing car crashes

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. --
A woman was injured in Indiana after a pumpkin was thrown from an overpass onto a vehicle, the third such incident that has been reported in the last week in that area, authorities said.

The pumpkin crashed through the windshield of the vehicle and caused a serious accident, according to the Indiana State Police.

The driver, a 64-year-old woman, crashed into a ditch, police said. She sustained minor injuries.

This is the second report of this type of incident at this location and the third in this area since November 7, state police said.

"It's at least the second one at that location, and we had a third incident but the driver kept driving to a service area, so that driver was unsure of the exact location," said Sgt. Ted Bohner, Indiana State Police.

All three incidents happened between 8:44 p.m. and midnight.

Anyone caught committing this crime could be charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, or overpass mischief, a felony, if the victim sustains injuries.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Indiana State Trooper Trent Jones at 574-206-2931.
