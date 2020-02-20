Punishment delivered for Fresno kidnapping, sex assault making national headlines

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ten years after a Fresno kidnapping made national headlines, the man who snatched an 8-year-old girl and sexually attacked her is going to prison.

It was October 2010 when a good Samaritan ended an 8-year-old girl's nightmare and got her away from Gregorio Gonzalez.

"I told him, 'That ain't your little girl, man,' because he was hiding her," said Victor Perez on the day he rescue the girl.

Nine-and-a-half years later, a judge finally sentenced Gonzalez to prison.

"You know, it's been a long road to justice in this case," said legal analyst Tony Capozzi.

"This is a pretty troublesome and egregious case," said Judge Michael Idiart.

Gonzalez exposed himself to two little girls, then tried to entice them by offering to take them to get candy.

They wouldn't go, so he tried again on another two girls and grabbed the 8-year-old victim.

When he got caught, he lied about his crimes to police and claimed he was set up in a cop conspiracy.

"Certainly a very violent crime," said Judge Idiart. "I believe he is a serious danger to the community."

The little girl has become a woman in years Gonzalez sat in the Fresno County jail, bulking up and even taking college classes while he fought the criminal charges.

He finally admitted to two serious sex crimes last October when prosecutors offered him a punishment with a chance at parole.

The deal calls for him to serve 40 years to life, a lesser sentence, but one that kept the victim from having to testify about what happened in 2010.

She didn't even want to come to court to see Gonzalez get his punishment.

"I think for her to relive that trauma, to bring that all back again I think would be devastating to her," Capozzi said.

Under current law, Gonzalez will have to serve 85% of his 40 years, and because he committed another felony while in jail, he has about 27 more years to serve before his first parole hearing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnosexual misconductsexual assaultprison
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family and friends remember fire captain killed in Porterville library fire
President Trump honors firefighters in deadly Porterville library blaze
Woman dies after being hit by train in SE Fresno
President Trump speaks with farmers in Bakersfield
2 teens arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
Neighborhood residents calling for improved safety after NW Fresno shooting
UPDATE: Fresno bomb squad says possible IED was dummy device
Show More
Deadly Porterville fire: Officials say library had no sprinkler system
Hundreds attend bone marrow drive to save Coalinga 7-year-old with cancer
Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers State of the State address
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Merced County
Fresno State receives $1.2M grant to train future computer science teachers
More TOP STORIES News