animal rescue

22 puppies rescued from home of Valley hoarder

The Valley Animal Center is accepting donations on their Facebook page and website to help take care of the puppies and get them ready to go to good homes.
Puppies found in the home of a hoarder are receiving extra love and care at the Valley Animal Center.

22 young dogs were saved from the Central Valley house and rescued by the animal shelter on Thursday.

It will be a little while before they can be adopted, but there are still ways you can help right now.

The Valley Animal Center is accepting donations on their Facebook page and website to help take care of the puppies and get them ready to go to good homes.

The pups are being assessed by medical care staff and will likely be available for adoption in January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuepet rescuedogpuppy
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Future first dog Major Biden gets virtual 'indoguration'
22 puppies rescued from Valley home will go up for adoption
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
Puppy rescued from alligator's jaws honored by sheriff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News