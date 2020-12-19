22 puppies rescued from home of Valley hoarder

Puppies found in the home of a hoarder are receiving extra love and care at the Valley Animal Center.22 young dogs were saved from the Central Valley house and rescued by the animal shelter on Thursday.It will be a little while before they can be adopted, but there are still ways you can help right now.The Valley Animal Center is accepting donations on their Facebook page and website to help take care of the puppies and get them ready to go to good homes.The pups are being assessed by medical care staff and will likely be available for adoption in January.