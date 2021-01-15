animals

22 puppies rescued from Valley home will go up for adoption on Saturday

Twenty-two puppies that were rescued from a Valley home last month will soon be up for adoption.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Twenty-two puppies that were rescued from a Valley home last month will soon be up for adoption.

Local animal control teams saved the dogs on December 17 and brought the pups to Valley Animal Center for treatment.

Donations poured in, and community members helped raise $2,200 to care for the puppies.

The Valley Animal Center's mobile adoption team will be out at the Whitie's Pets parking lot on Blackstone Avenue between Shaw and Barstow Avenues on Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The animal center says the puppies are energetic but may take some time to build a relationship with people. They said the pups are comfortable with other animals.

It's first-come, first-serve when it comes to adopting the puppies. It's $180 to adopt a dog at Valley Animal Center.

